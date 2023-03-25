Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& JULIET Ends West End Run

& Juliet opened on the West End in 2019.

Mar. 25, 2023  

& JULIET, the award-winning musical which has been thrilling audiences in London since opening in 2019, plays its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre tonight, Saturday 25 March 2023.

& Juliet first opened at the Manchester Opera House in October 2019. It transferred to London the following month and ever since has played to nightly standing ovations. As well as three Olivier Awards, & Juliet also won 6 Whatsonstage Awards - the most of any production in 2020 - and won further awards at The Black Theatre Awards and The Mousetrap Theatre Awards.

& Juliet is currently running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York and the Regent Theatre in Melbourne. Earlier last year the show played a season in Toronto, and has plans for a UK Tour and European production.

The musical contains many of the biggest and most anthemic songs of the last 30 years, including Baby One More Time, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), Love Me Like You Do, Confident, It's My Life, Can't Feel My Face and the roof-raising Roar.

& Juliet soars with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed songwriter of some of pop's most iconic songs and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged for the musical by Tony® and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber, stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

Max Martin and Tim Headington present & Juliet, which is produced by Martin Dodd, Tim Headington, Max Martin, Jenny Petersson and Theresa Steele Page.




