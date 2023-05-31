William Shatner Comes to Fox Cities P.A.C.

The event is on October 13.

Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to your Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on October 13, 2023 for an unforgettable night with the original 'Captain James T. Kirk,' award-winning actor William Shatner, live on stage!

 

Following a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Shatner, one of Hollywood's most recognizable and beloved figures, will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his seven decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and – most recently – space-traveler. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner questions during an audience-led Q&A.

 

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. Tickets start at $39.75 (plus applicable service fees) and go on sale Friday, June 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

 

Tickets may be purchased on Click Here, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid. 

 

Don't miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening. Produced by Mills Entertainment.


