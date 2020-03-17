PPT Cancels April 6 Play Reading

Peninsula Players Theatre is canceling the final presentation in its play reading series, The Play's The Thing, which was scheduled for Monday, April 6, at Björklunden.

i??"We understand that many patrons are concerned about the current world situation with COVID-19/Coronavirus," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "As the safety and health of our patrons, employees, volunteers and artists is our top priority; we made the difficult decision to cancel our April community event following the latest recommendation announced by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC recommends canceling in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States for the next eight weeks.

"Our 85th season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 16, and, between now and then, we will be doing everything we can to assure that you feel safe and comfortable in our theater. As we near opening night, we will communicate any changes to our operating status through email, social media, and our website."

The Peninsula Players staff is working remotely by phone and email, and the theater's website is open 24-hours a day.

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre.

The Play's the Thing 2021 series will be Mondays February 1, March 1 and April 5 at 7 p.m. at Björklunden. The plays to be read will be announced at a later date.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing is part of the Players' continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. Individual, season and group tickets are available for the 2020 season. Learn more about Peninsula Players 2020 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com.





