PEGASIS Presents Album Release Concert May 5 At The Tarlton Theatre

The Weidner Downtown has announced tickets for PEGASIS - Album Release Concert are on sale now at WeidnerCenter.com. Celebrating the release of their new extended play, TWO, PEGASIS will perform live, in-concert at The Tarlton Theatre on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

"This project has been in the works for a long time, and through the support of our amazing fans and colleagues we have finally brought it to life! A huge thanks to all of you who keep your ears, hearts, and minds open to new musical realms. Can't wait to see y'all at the release party!" says PEGASIS.

PEGASIS is an independent band consisting of a vocal trio of Dominican sisters - Marvelis, Rissel, and Yaina Peguero and jazz guitarist Matt Hillman. The four-member ensemble writes, produces, and performs their original music highlighted by tight harmonies, inventive arrangements, and engaging lyrics. PEGASIS is WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) award nominated for Best World/Reggae/Ska/Latin artist.

Their second, original EP, entitled TWO, will be released digitally on April 22, and is available for pre-order and pre-save now on Apple Music and Spotify. Physical copies and band merch will be available for purchase at the May 5 concert, as well as on the band's website. This concert marks the next in The Weidner Downtown Series presented in partnership with Green Bay's historic Tarlton Theatre.

Tickets for the PEGASIS - Album Release Concert are on sale now only at WeidnerCenter.com. Food and beverage will be available for purchase the night of from The Tarlton Theatre's menu and full-service bar.

To learn more about the band PEGASIS, and to stream their music, visit thebandpegasis.com.