Grand Theater Announces BROADWAY CAST REUNION Series

Upcoming events include Frozen, Hadestown, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Feb. 14, 2021  
Bridge Clinic Community Engagement Series will present the upcoming Broadway Cast Reunions series from the Grand Theater.

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip. Audience members are able to interact with cast members and ask questions through the chat feature. The shows on the Broadway Cast Reunion Series are tremendous fun for the entire family! It is a completely unique show that's virtual!

No tickets are necessary but registration for each event is required. For questions, contact the Ticket Office at 715-842-0988.

Learn more at https://www.grandtheater.org/tickets/broadwaycastreunion/.


