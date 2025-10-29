Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Welcomes New Public Relations and Communications Manager

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the hiring of Tyler Sjostrom as the new Public Relations and Communications Manager.

Tyler joined the Center in his role as Public Relations and Communications Manager in October. Going forward, he will be the primary point of contact for media communications and coordination.

Tyler brings over a decade of public relations, marketing and copywriting experience to his new role. Additionally, as a longtime columnist and musician in Northeast Wisconsin, he is eager to put his passions to work in a professional setting.

"I've been around the performing arts in one way or another for as long as I can recall," Sjostrom said. "The opportunity to be a part of the Center, in this great community and with these great people, is one I couldn't be more thrilled about."

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Senior Manager of Brand Engagement Kristin Schroeder said Sjostrom will be a wonderful asset to the brand engagement team.

"The mission of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is strengthened by people who truly care about this community. Tyler's collaborative spirit, experience and enthusiasm for connecting with others make him a natural fit for our team," said Schroeder.