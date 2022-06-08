Fox Cities P.A.C. Welcomes Three Millionth Patron

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced that it has welcomed its three millionth ticketed patron. The impact patrons attending an event at the Center have on the Fox Cities economy is notable. According to the Americans for the Arts Arts and Economic Prosperity Report, the Fox Cities P.A.C. generates an average $12.9 million of economic activity each season.

"We are inspired by audiences from the Fox Cities and beyond, all those who have made this incredible milestone achievable," Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen commented. "Thanks to the level of commitment and passion in our communities, it is possible to present a variety of multicultural, educational, and entertaining live performing arts experiences to the Fox Cities."

Since the Center opened its doors in November 2002, it has strengthened the bonds with the community by partnering with individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Fox Cities P.A.C. is honored to work alongside the community in serving families, friends, schools, businesses, and more for the last 20 years; the Center looks forward to continuing to engage and inspire our community through exceptional live experiences.

Van Laanen shares,"We look forward to continuing to serve as a welcoming multicultural gathering place where people are inspired and feel more connected to each other and the world around us. This 20th anniversary season serves as a reminder of the importance and impact that the live performing arts has on the community. Together, with the support of our communities, we look forward to a bright future."