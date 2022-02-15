BABY SHARK LIVE!: 2022 Splash Tour On Sale This Friday at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, presented by Pinkfong and Round Room Live, will perform in Thrivent Hall on April 7, 2022.

Tickets for the 6:00 p.m. performance at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center start at $33.50 and go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, the fully immersive concert experience, will continue to splash across North America beginning in February 2022.

"We're excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour to stages all over the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "We're proud to continue to provide memorable, unique experiences that all family members can share in together while also upholding our priority to keep everyone safe by working with venue and health officials in every city."

The inaugural tour of Baby Shark Live! launched in the Fall of 2019 and played to sellout crowds across the country with record breaking attendance in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. The show was a favorite of both celebrities and press, including The New York Times, New Yorker, LA Times, CNN, TODAY Show, Good Morning America and more.

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral sensation, Baby Shark. With the iconic songs and dances, fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children's single. The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 9.6 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing Baby Shark's Big Show!, a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Baby Shark.

Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates and ticket information.