Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie Smoot - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Bladow - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Shaylyn Goard - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Erin Dagon Mitchell - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Ensemble

WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Brady - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Seth Eggleston - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Musical

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

RADIO GHOSTS - TBA Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Bronwyn Brune - CONSTANCE AND SINESTRA AND THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - Act Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Ryan Buen - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blue Chair Productions

Best Play

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blue Chair Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Androfsky - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shaylyn Goard - FIRST DATE - Cyrano's Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Wayne Mitchell - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

TBA Theatre

