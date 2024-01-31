Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Anchorage!

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Smoot - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Megan Bladow - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Shaylyn Goard - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Erin Dagon Mitchell - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Ensemble
WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dean Brady - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Seth Eggleston - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Musical
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
RADIO GHOSTS - TBA Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Bronwyn Brune - CONSTANCE AND SINESTRA AND THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - Act Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Ryan Buen - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blue Chair Productions

Best Play
EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blue Chair Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Androfsky - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Shaylyn Goard - FIRST DATE - Cyrano's Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Wayne Mitchell - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
TBA Theatre

 

