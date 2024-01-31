Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Anchorage!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Smoot - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Megan Bladow - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Shaylyn Goard - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Erin Dagon Mitchell - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre
Best Ensemble
WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dean Brady - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Seth Eggleston - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre
Best Musical
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
RADIO GHOSTS - TBA Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Bronwyn Brune - CONSTANCE AND SINESTRA AND THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - Act Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Ryan Buen - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blue Chair Productions
Best Play
EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blue Chair Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Androfsky - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Shaylyn Goard - FIRST DATE - Cyrano's Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Wayne Mitchell - WRITTEN ON THE HEART - TBA Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - TBA Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
TBA Theatre
Are you an avid theatergoer in Anchorage? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos
|Aladdin
Atwood Concert Hall (4/10-4/21)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Atwood Concert Hall (2/14-2/25)
|INDECENT
Perseverance Theatre (2/14-3/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You