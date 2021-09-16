The Piano Guys in Anchorage Postponed Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

The Anchorage Concert Association's presentation of the Piano Guys scheduled for September 18 at the Alaska Center for the Performing arts has been postponed until May 14, 2022, due to a positive test for COVID-19 in The Piano Guys organization. All previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled performances.

"We're so sad we have to write this letter to you," read a statement from the group. "Prior to performing for you this weekend it was required that we take Covid tests. Steve's test was positive. He tested three times to be sure. He is fully vaccinated and striving to be as safe as he can be. We're frustrated. Steve is completely heartbroken. He feels like he's let you down. We'd do anything to have the chance to do this show for you, but we don't want to put anyone at risk. We have to postpone. We have selected the date of May 14th to make this up to you. We hope you'll give us another chance and let us apologize to you in person when that day comes."

"Obviously, all of us at the Anchorage Concert Association are disappointed at this news. We have been waiting for 18-months to have a performance on stage," says Jason Hodges, Executive Director of the Anchorage Concert Association.

"We value the safety of our community and have worked hard to have effective COVID-19 mitigation policies in place to keep our backstage crew, audiences, venue staff, volunteers, and other artists safe," continues Hodges. "While this positive test makes it impossible for The Piano Guys to perform on Saturday, our mitigation policies kept us from putting anyone's health at risk to make this performance happen."

This postponement does not impact other previously scheduled Anchorage Concert Association events in September, October or November.