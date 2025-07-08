Sweet Cheeks Cabaret Presents BIG Wild Alaskan Burlesque Show at Alaska PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brace yourself for a night of untamed tease and Northern delight! The Big Wild Alaskan Burlesque Show brings the fierce, the frisky, and the fabulously feral to the stage with dazzling performances, breathtaking costumes, and enough heat to rival an Alaskan summer solstice.

From icy sirens to wild frontier vixens, this show is bursting with striptease, storytelling, and all the rugged charm of the Last Frontier.

Feel the vibe and dress the part—audience costumes are highly encouraged, so come decked out in your most Alaska inspired look!

Experience world-class cabaret and burlesque right in the heart of downtown Anchorage! Whether you're planning a romantic evening, or looking for a fun night out with your friends, our weekly burlesque variety show is the perfect choice. Each week brings a brand new, exciting lineup of performers, guaranteeing a fresh and captivating experience every time you join us. Don't forget to treat yourself to the delicious food and drink provided by the Broken Blender, available to order throughout the show!