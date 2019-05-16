Press Release: Broadway Smash CHICAGO to Bring All That Jazz to Anchorage

Chicago the Musical will paint the town February 18-23, 2020. Anchorage Concert Association presents the smash hit as part of its 2019/2020 season lineup, which also includes Disney's The Little Mermaid, Wild Kratts Live!, and The Piano Guys.

There's never been a better time to experience Chicago, the very definition of a Broadway smash. The recipient of six Tony Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. This sharp-edged satire remains a hit because it delivers all the razzle dazzle of Bob Fosse's legendary choreography, a story of fortune and fame, and signature songs like All That Jazz.

Anchorage Concert Association is also pleased to announce Wild Kratts Live!, a theatrical stage show based on the hit animated television series Wild Kratts. The real life Martin and Chris Kratt, zoologists by training and stars of the Emmy-nominated show, engage the audience in a classic Wild Kratts story. With the help of the Wild Kratts team and audience members the brothers confront a comic villain and help bring the creatures of the animal world to safety once again, Sept 13-14, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Anchorage Concert Association previously announced 27 other shows from the 2019/2020 season. Visit anchorageconcerts.org for the full lineup and more information.

Anchorage Concert Association subscribers get first access to the best seats at the best prices. Subscriptions of any three or more shows are available to the public beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22.

People can subscribe online at anchorageconcerts.org, in person at the Anchorage Concert Association office at 430 W 7th Ave Suite 200, and by calling 907-272-1471. Subscriptions start at $86.

Tickets for most individual shows will go on sale Aug. 19. Tickets to Disney's The Little Mermaid will go on sale July 19. Wild Kratts Live! will go on sale June 11.

Photo Credit Paul Kolnik





