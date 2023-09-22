Photos: Perseverance Theatre's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Comes To Anchorage in October

Perseverance Theatre, Alaska’s premiere regional theatre, will bring their dazzling production of the rock musical sensation, Hedwig and The Angry Inch to Anchorage at the UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage October 13th through 22nd.

See photos below!

Rio Alberto (Devilfish, Fun Home) will lead the production as the title character, with Juneau favorite Salissa Thole (Chicago, Sweeney Todd, The Last Five Years) taking the stage as Yitzhak. Joseph Biagini will direct the production, with music direction by Gary Busby. Rory Stitt, who starred in Perseverance’s production during the 2004-2005 season, returns to the team as Sound Designer for the production.

Hedwig and The Angry Inch performs on the UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage October 13th through 22nd, with a special Pay-As-You-Will performance on Thursday, October 12th.