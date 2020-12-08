Perseverance Theatre Presents A TLINGIT CHRISTMAS CAROL

It's the Alaska Native Scrooge you've never seen before! Tlingit and Dena'ina playwright Vera Starbard, known for the Peabody Award-winning children's animated program Molly of Denali and stage productions like last year's Devilfish has penned a modern take on the classic Dickens Christmas tale. Perseverance Theatre presents the online production of A Tlingit Christmas Carol as a gift to the community that has supported it for so long.

E.B. Scrooge, a grumpy corporate president, is trying to social distance without the bother of so many cheery Christmas well-wishers. But the Spirit of Christmas Present hosts the story of how Mr. Scrooge may not be getting his humbug of a Christmas wish, joined by the ghostly visitors Marley, Ancestor of Christmas Past, and Vision of Christmas Future. Audiences are invited to see if these Yuletide ghosts, and the iconic Tiny Tina, can turn Scrooge's bitter heart around.

The five, roughly 30-minute staves (episodes/chapters) are released one at a time, each Friday beginning Nov. 27, with the final stave released on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The entirety of A Tlingit Christmas Carol is free to watch, and viewable on Facebook, YouTube, and Perseverance's website through Russian Orthodox Christmas, Jan. 7.

With incomparable appearances by Perseverance favorites like actor and also a writer for Molly of Denali, Frank Henry Kaash Katasse, as well as direction by Forbes 30 Under 30 member and White House Champions for Change Fellow Madeline Sayet (Mohegan,) the holidays will be a little more exciting. Ed Littlefield (Tlingit) adds not only a Tlingit take as Scrooge, but heads up the musical direction for the production, including original arrangement on eight adaptations of classic Christmas carols, with Tlingit-ized lyrics by Starbard.

Join Scrooge and friends every Friday through Christmas, and have a very Sigóowu Kiswás!

Watch on:YouTube: Perseverance Theatre