Bria Skonberg Comes to the Discovery Theatre in February

Carrying a soul-sultry yet sweetly innocent voice, charming Canadian triple threat Bria Skonberg is coming to the Discovery Theatre. The performance is on February 13.

With a Signature Sound steeped in New Orleans jazz, swing, and bossa nova, Skonberg blends her sizzling trumpet, smoky vocals, and authentic storytelling for adventurous concoctions of jazz classics and fresh originals.

Backed by her powerful quintet, the Juno-award-winning Skonberg has lit up the world’s biggest jazz festivals—from Monterey to Montreal—and now will set Anchorage aglow.

Whether you're on a dreamy Valentine’s date or treating yourself, this unforgettable night wraps you in a warm, brassy embrace. So grab a cocktail, settle in, and fall head over heels—for jazz, of course.