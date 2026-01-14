The 8th Annual Winter Solstice Soirée Comes to Fairbanks This Month

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 8th Annual Winter Solstice Soirée, presented by Golden Heart Performing Arts, is set to take place at the 8 Star Event Center in Fairbanks on Jan. 30–31, 2026.

Fairbanks audiences are invited to celebrate the darkest winter nights with one of the most anticipated performing arts events of the season! Golden Heart Performing Arts proudly presents the 8th Annual Winter Solstice Soirée – An Evening of Aerial and Acrobatic Arts, taking place Friday, January 30 and Saturday, January 31, 2026.



Founded in 2018 by Artistic Director and Owner Teal Belz, the Winter Solstice Soirée has become a beloved annual Fairbanks tradition. This year’s Winter Solstice Soirée features a dynamic new theme, Greek Mythology, bringing to life a captivating retelling of the story of Persephone and Hades. Local youth circus performers will dazzle audiences as aerialists soar from the ceiling and acrobats twist, tumble, and contort across the stage in an unforgettable showcase of strength, artistry, and storytelling.

The 2026 production marks the 8th annual show and the directorial debut of Athena Barber.