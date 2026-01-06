CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Comes to Discovery Theatre This Month

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Choir! Choir! Choir! is coming to the Discovery Theatre this month. The performance is on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! This time, Choir! Choir! Choir! will present We Will CHOIR! You!: An EPIC QUEEN Sing-Along.

When it comes to EPIC anthems, it doesn’t get BIGGER than Queen! And nothing feels better than belting out their biggest hits with a room full of Queen fans! So unleash your inner Freddie Mercury, grab your best friends and frenemies, and create harmonies that will blow the roof off the place! We Will CHOIR! You! will be the most fun you’ve had in years…

Since 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! directors Daveed Goldman + Nobu Adilman have blurred the lines between performer and audience, traveling the world to create harmony with strangers and friends alike. They’ve collaborated with renowned artists like Patti Smith, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Rick Astley, Rufus Wainwright, and even Kermit the Frog at New York’s Lincoln Center, creating memorable videos that have garnered views in the millions. Now it’s your turn to SING!, so grab your friends, get your tickets and we’ll C! you there!