Perseverance Theatre Announces VOICE THE VOTE Event For Voter Advocacy

On October 9 at 7 p.m., Perseverance Theatre will partner with Houston-based arts nonprofit Writer's Block and the League of Women Voters of Juneau along with Houston In Action and Art2Action for Voice the Vote, an evening of spoken word poetry, music, and voter registration initiatives. This virtual, live-streamed event will be MC-ed by Juneau-based performer Ericka Lee and will feature spoken word poetry and music from artists and activists in Alaska, Texas, and beyond.

The artists featured during Voice the Vote will stream in and perform works that reflect their feelings and experiences with democracy in America. Perseverance hopes that the showcased art will inspire viewers from all over the United States to participate in American elections now and in the future.

With November's election fast approaching, voter advocacy organizations across the country want to drive home the importance of voting. "Participation is critical to democracy, and we all must participate to make democracy work," says Carolyn Brown of the League of Women Voters of Juneau. "If you do not choose to vote, you may be sure that someone else will be pleased to do this for you. So go ahead and choose to vote!" Judy Andree, also with the League of Women Voters of Juneau adds, "Democracy works only when citizens vote. Voting and educating yourself on the candidates and the issues is the essential work of citizens in a democracy."

Perseverance Theatre staff are excited about the potential of spoken word poetry to promote democratic participation. "To me, voting is a chance to put your personal values into action," says Joseph Biagini, Associate Producer at Perseverance. "I'm sure the wonderful artists and speakers we have lined up for this event will reflect that idea. Their passion and energy for this cause is magnetic, uplifting, and will explode off of the screen!"

Perseverance's Voice the Vote event will be preceded by a sister spoken word event, hosted by Houston-based Writer's Block on October 8 at 5 p.m. AKDT, which will live-stream to their Instagram, @wearewritersblock.

