NORAH JONES to Conclude Day Breaks Concert Tour at Bear Tooth Theatre

Come away with Norah Jones as she concludes her 2019 Day Breaks concert tour at Bear Tooth Theatre Aug. 2-3.

Award-winning vocalist and pianist Norah Jones has been called one of the most sensational artists of our time, and her unique blend of jazz and pop, and trademark sultry vocals appeal to audiences from a variety of genres.

Jones is one of the most popular contemporary jazz and jazz-influenced singers of our time. Her debut album Come Away With Me was released in 2002 and sold 22 million copies worldwide. The release of her 2016 album, Day Breaks, proved that Jones still has a remarkable talent and his firmly rooted in jazz. Don't miss her this year when she embarks on a brand new North American tour, surely a sign that new music is yet to come.

Continuing to prove herself as this era's quintessential artist. Her unmistakable unique sound is something that can't be missed.

For tickets and more information about the Day Breaks concert tour, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Anchorage Stories

More Hot Stories For You