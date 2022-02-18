MEOW MEOW In Anchorage Postponed Due To Travel Complications

The Anchorage Concert Association's presentation of Meow Meow originally scheduled for March 18 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed until April 7, 2023, due to complications with travel in and out of Australia. All previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled performance.

"While we're disappointed that we have to postpone Meow Meow one more time, we are pleased to be able to have a date next year for this show." says Jason Hodges, Executive Director of the Anchorage Concert Association. "It's one more disruption in a long line of disruptions over the last two years. Having a date secure for next year proves that the show WILL go on!"

Tickets currently held for Meow Meow will still be valid for the new date. Ticket holders who would rather have a refund can receive one by contacting the CenterTix box office at (907) 263-2787. This postponement does not impact other previously scheduled Anchorage Concert Association events in March through May.

Learn more at anchorageconcerts.org.