INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT Comes to Alaska PAC This Month

Annual fan favorite International Guitar Night returns with an inspiring new cast of guitar luminaries. Now in its 24th year, this mobile guitar festival leaves audiences across the globe awe-struck with solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the boundless virtuosity and diversity of acoustic guitar.

For the 24th annual tour, Brian Gore has assembled a lineup of three IGN favorites and an exciting newcomer. LUCA STRICAGNOLI (Italy), the amazing acoustic rock interpreter, will be returning for the 4th time. THU LE (Vietnam), whose nylon string artistry stretches from classical to contemporary) was on the IGN 2022 tour. MARCO PEREIRA (Brazil), the master composer and performer, first toured with IGN in its early days and returns for his final go-round in 2024. And MINNIE MARKS (Australia), the irrepressible blues slide guitarist and singer, not only is new to IGN but will be making her North American debut. We are grateful and honored to present them all.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Anchorage? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.