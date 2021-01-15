FIGHT FOR THE SPOTLIGHT All-Alaska Talent Competition Launches

MTA and Peak 2 Peak Alaska are looking for Alaska's top talent! If you have what it takes to entertain our judges, as well as the entire state of Alaska, you could be walking away with the title of Grand Champion in The Fight for the Spotlight!

The show is keeping things socially safe: all entrants will upload a video of their talent, which will be open to the public for viewing during the month of February. In March, spectators can join us online to vote their favorite acts to the top!

Each category will have a $500 first prize, $250 second prize, and $100 third prize. The Grand Champion will walk away with $1,500!

A portion of the $20 entry fee will go to the MTA Foundation's charitable contribution fund. The MTA Foundation serves to promote technology awareness, economic development and enhance entrepreneurship throughout the MTA member service area and beyond. Each year, the MTA Foundation invests in its community through their annual scholarship program, donations and major grants. Their scholarship program's application period is now open.

Learn more and enter the competition here!