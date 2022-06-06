ANCHORAGE SUMMER ARTS IN THE PARK Returns For Summer 2022

Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park (ASAP) returns to downtown Anchorage during June and July. The two-month live performance series is a collaboration by Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA or PAC), Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center and Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

ASAP 2022 is a FREE outdoor performance series. The series is a multiple weekend celebration of performing arts that will feature regional and local Alaskan performers to enliven downtown Anchorage on select Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

In 2021, ASAP was a way for the community and local artists to come together and reconnect in outdoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. While restrictions on indoor capacities have been lifted, this year's ASAP series aims to continue the celebration of the Arts in Town Square Park and on the museum lawn.

"We're excited to bring Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park to the community for a second summer," Erynn Bell, ACPA Community Engagement Manager, said. "We are especially proud to be presenting such a diverse lineup of performers that showcase local talent."

The series will kick off on June 3 & 4.

June 3 (Friday) Event Schedule:

4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. - Spenard Jazz Festival on the Anchorage Museum lawn

6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. - The Tap Studio in Town Square Park at the PAC

June 4 (Saturday) Event Schedule:

1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. - Sankofa Dance Company in Town Square Park at the PAC

Future performers include Tomodachi Daiko, The Unknowns, winners from The Great Alaska Talent Competition, Ensemble Summa, Anchorage Opera, Irish Dance Academy of Alaska and dance groups from the Polynesian Association of Alaska. A full ASAP 2022 schedule is available to view at asap.alaskapac.org.

On select Friday evenings, event goers can attend performances on the museum lawn at 4:30 p.m. and continue their evening in Town Square Park at the PAC at 6:00 p.m. On select Saturday afternoons, performances will be in Town Square Park at the PAC at 1:30 p.m. For all ASAP events, attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants and vendors and bring their favorite bites to the museum lawn or Town Square Park.

Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park 2022 is funded through a generous grant from the Atwood Foundation and additional sponsorships from the Alaska Community Foundation and Matson.