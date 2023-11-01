Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December Photo
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December

Get the latest news about the Broadway show Hadestown in this press release from Popejoy Presents. Discover the details and updates about this highly anticipated production.

2
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More in 2024 Season Photo
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More in 2024 Season

Santa Fe Playhouse has announced their 2024 season, featuring contemporary history plays, poignant works, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, and more. Check out the full season here!

3
PAJA AND THE PEANUTS AND THE PICKY PRINCESSES Comes to Umbrella Childrens Theatre Photo
PAJA AND THE PEANUTS AND THE PICKY PRINCESSES Comes to Umbrella Children's Theatre

Umbrella Children's Theatre will present Paja and The Peanuts and The Picky Princesses at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Rebecca Morgan from the original prize-winning story “The Princess and the Peanut”, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff).

4
Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse

Grab your tickets now for a 90-minute nonstop thriller. How do you review a play like On Clover Road without giving the play away? That is the conundrum faced here. Playwright Steven Dietz, best known for his much-produced version of Dracula, has created a play that is gripping, spine-tingling,  scary, emotional and full of so many plot twists that it’s hard to believe it only has a running time of 90 minutes start to finish.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montana AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
LOVE AND INFORMATION in Albuquerque LOVE AND INFORMATION
West End Productions (11/09-11/19)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Albuquerque My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
Jessica Vosk in Concert in Albuquerque Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
The Lion King in Albuquerque The Lion King
Popejoy Hall (10/18-11/05)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
On Clover Road in Albuquerque On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)PHOTOS
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY in Albuquerque MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
Hazardous Materials in Albuquerque Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
Hadestown in Albuquerque Hadestown
Popejoy Hall (12/06-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You