Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
|A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
|LOVE AND INFORMATION
West End Productions (11/09-11/19)
|My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
|Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
|The Lion King
Popejoy Hall (10/18-11/05)
|Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
|On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)PHOTOS
|MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
|Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
|Hadestown
Popejoy Hall (12/06-12/10)
