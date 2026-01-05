Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo to Present New Flamenco Series at Teatro Paraguas

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Santa Fe's acclaimed flamenco ensemble Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will present a new winter series: Flamenco Paraguas – Winter Tablao Flamenco Friday 2026 at Teatro Paraguas.

Performances will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, and every Friday in February 2026, offering audiences the intimate, high-energy experience of traditional Andalusian tablao flamenco brought to life by Santa Fe's beloved flamenco artists.

Tablao flamenco is renowned for its passion, spontaneity, and close-up connection between performers and audience. Winter Tablao 2026 brings that fire into the winter season—intense guitar, heartfelt singing, and electrifying dance, all in the intimate setting of Teatro Paraguas.

Artistic Director Mina Fajardo, master guitarist Chuscales, and principle dancer Monze Diaz lead a rotating cast of dancers and musicians, ensuring that each Friday offers a unique and unforgettable performance.

“Santa Fe embraced our Summer Flamenco series with such love,” says Fajardo. “We wanted to continue sharing flamenco's warmth and spirit during the winter months.”

Audiences will enjoy explosive footwork (zapateado),traditional cante jondo (deep song), virtuoso guitar solo, passionate duets & ensemble choreography, and improvisation unique to the tablao tradition. The intimate space of Teatro Paraguas brings the emotion of flamenco just a few feet from the audience—authentic, raw, and alive.



Known for blending Spanish flamenco tradition with New Mexico's artistic soul, Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo has become a treasured part of Santa Fe's performing arts community.