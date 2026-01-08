Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

New Mexico’s Gay Men’s Chorus - WE’RE STILL STANDING - Popejoy



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Larry Joseph Aguilar & Nathan Clifford - MATILDA - The Cardboard Playhouse Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ann Marie Pennington - MATILDA - Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company



Best Dance Production

SING TO ME, MUSE - BreakingEven



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anna Hogan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Tara Moses - PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Hogan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Gretchen Amstutz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best New Play Or Musical

PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Sean McCall - HAIRSPRAY - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co.



Best Performer In A Play

Bradley Lewis - PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Play

PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÈME - Santa Fe Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cruz Hernandez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co.



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ed Hasenbalg - HAIRSPRAY - Four Corners Musical Theatre CO.



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zayne Thomie - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co.



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Timothy Chivalette - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Albuquerque Little Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Santa Fe Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Santa Fe Playhouse

Winners can download graphics here.