Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
New Mexico’s Gay Men’s Chorus - WE’RE STILL STANDING - Popejoy
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Larry Joseph Aguilar & Nathan Clifford - MATILDA - The Cardboard Playhouse Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Marie Pennington - MATILDA - Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
SING TO ME, MUSE - BreakingEven
Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna Hogan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Tara Moses - PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Ensemble
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicholas Hogan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Gretchen Amstutz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Musical
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical
PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Sean McCall - HAIRSPRAY - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co.
Best Performer In A Play
Bradley Lewis - PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Play
PUEBLO REVOLT - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHÈME - Santa Fe Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cruz Hernandez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co.
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ed Hasenbalg - HAIRSPRAY - Four Corners Musical Theatre CO.
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Zayne Thomie - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co.
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Timothy Chivalette - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Albuquerque Little Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Santa Fe Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Santa Fe Playhouse
