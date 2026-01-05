LA FEMME SHAKESPEARE To Be Presented By Blue Raven Theatre And Teatro Paraguas

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blue Raven Theatre and Teatro Paraguas will present La Femme Shakespeare, a one-woman show written and performed by Talia Pura. The production will be staged at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe.

La Femme Shakespeare explores questions surrounding the authorship of the Shakespearean canon, asking whether the works traditionally attributed to William Shakespeare could have been written by a highly educated noblewoman from the court of Queen Elizabeth I. The play introduces audiences to Mary Sidney, presenting an alternative perspective on literary history through performance and storytelling.

The production will run from Wednesday, January 21 through Sunday, January 25, with performances scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Teatro Paraguas is located at 3250 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.

Pura, originally from Canada, is a filmmaker, actor, playwright, author, and Costume Designer. She has been active in the Santa Fe theatre and film community for many years and has contributed to a range of local productions across disciplines.

Tickets are priced at $20 and are available online through Teatro Paraguas or by reservation for payment at the door. Reservations may be made by phone.