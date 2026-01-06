Romancing The Void Productions Present Inaugural Production THE WASP at Teatro Paraguas

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Romancing the Void Productions, a new theater company in Santa Fe, launches with the gripping psychological thriller The Wasp, a compelling two character play which explores cycles of violence and the true cost of revenge by Olivier Award-winner Morgan Lloyd Malcolm.

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm was born in Westminster, London, and grew up in London. She is the daughter of actor and West End producer Christopher Malcom and actress Judy Lloyd. Her first play Belonging was produced in 2011, followed by over thirty other plays, including Mum, When the Long Trick's Over, and Typical Girls. Malcolm co-founded and co-runs the female-led horror-themed theatre company Terrifying Women.

Directed by Monique Lacoste and starring Joey Beth Gilbert and Kathryn Harrell, The Wasp tells the story of Heather and Carla, British childhood friends reconnecting decades after a painful falling out and life circumstances that sent them in very different directions. When Heather presents Carla with a shocking proposal, old wounds are reopened, surprising truths are revealed, and both women embark on a course that will change their lives forever.

The Wasp explores class dynamics, how the tribulations of childhood shape our adult lives, and how far some people will go to come to terms with the violence they experience and inflict. Featuring thoughtful dialogue, dark humor, and wicked twists, The Wasp presents two complex characters whose story defies easy judgment and may leave the audience with as many questions as answers.

Romancing the Void Productions was founded in 2025 with the goal of presenting work that explores the corners of the psyche and the complexities of the human condition.

The Wasp runs from January 23 – Feb 8, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Second Space at Teatro Paraguas. Tickets are $25 general admission, and $18 for seniors and students. online tickets are available at teatroparaguasnm.org. For reservations (pay at door), please call 505-424-1601.