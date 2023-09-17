The Adobe Theater to Present THE HOLLOW Opening Next Month

The Adobe Theater will present THE HOLLOW, a murder mystery play by Agatha Christie. Follow the tangled web of romantic relationships that leads to murder at The Hollow. Performances run from October 13 to November 5, 2023.

A typical Agatha Christie gem, this play follows an unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader that explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow, home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell, played by Douglas Vandewinckel and Lorri Layle Oliver. This play is possibly considered Christie's finest comic grande dame. She wrote it in 1951 based on her 1946 book. Dr. John Cristow (Matthew Van Wettering), the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his dull but devoted wife Gerda (Devoney Wilhite), his mistress and prominent sculptor Henrietta (Nicee Wagner) and his former lover and Hollywood film star Veronica (Clair Gardner). Also visiting are Edward (Ed Benson) and Midge (Kristine Padilla) whose romantic assertions are likewise thrown into the mix. As the list of romantic associations grow so does the list of potential suspects when Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive but only one of them did the deed. Other members of the cast include Emily Cox, Echo Dobie, Tyler Alan Strand and Michael Weppler.

Director Pete Parkin loves Dame Agatha's plays and enjoys working on them occasionally. He directed it many years ago and it was a real audience pleaser, drew crowds and achieved full houses. He considers it a kind of a murder mystery soap opera with humor. “Laughing is good” and should appeal to many.

For more information and tickets, go to the link below or call 505-898-9222.