Teatro Paraguas to Presents COMEDIA EN ESPAÑOL with Antonio Sanint in March

Antonio Sanint is a Colombian comedian, actor and writer.

Feb. 11, 2023  

Teatro Paraguas will present Comedia en Español con Antonio Sanint of Columbia and Oscar Collozas for two performances on Saturday March 25.

Antonio Sanint is a Colombian comedian, actor and writer. With the famous Who Ordered Chicken? Antonio rose to stardom that opened doors for him in movies, television shows, commercials, and soap operas. In his most recent work, Antonio starred in the series Chichipatos on Netflix and Siempre Fui Yo on Disney Plus. Antonio has toured all over the world and was recently part of the prestigious The New York Comedy Festival with the Hilarious Colombian Americans. In his routine, Antonio navigates all the difficult and uncomfortable situations that we face on a daily basis and analyzes and dissects them with hilarious precision. The tour of Who Ordered Chicken? USA 2023 will be the first official tour covering the United States. When he is not on tour, Antonio lives in Bogotá and New York. Don't miss this incredible show. Follow Antonio on Instagram @antoniosanint

Oscar Collazos is a comedian born in Cali, Colombia and raised in Miami, Florida. Oscar has been in the world of American comedy for more than 20 years. Lately, he has dedicated himself to creating more opportunities for comedians and audiences in Spanish.

en español:

Antonio Sanint es un comediante, actor y escritor colombiano. Con el famoso ¿Quien Pidió Pollo? Antonio ascendió al estrellato que le abrió las puertas para películas, shows de televisión, comerciales y novelas. En su trabajo más reciente, Antonio protagonizó la serie Chichipatos en Netflix y Siempre Fui Yo en Disney Plus. Antonio ha girado por todo el mundo y últimamente fue parte del prestigioso festival The New York Comedy Festival con los Hilarious Colombian Americans. En su rutina, Antonio navega por todas las situaciones difíciles e incómodas que nos enfrentamos diariamente y las analiza y las disecta con una precisión muy divertida. La gira de ¿Quien Pidió Pollo? USA 2023 será la primera gira oficial que cubre los Estados Unidos. Cuando no está de gira, Antonio vive en Bogotá y Nueva York. No se pierdan este increíble espectáculo. Sigan Antonio en Instagram @antoniosanint

Oscar Collazos es un comediante nacido en Cali, Colombia y criado en Miami, Florida. Oscar lleva más de 20 años en el mundo de la comedia americana. Últimamente, él se ha dedicado a crear más oportunidades para comediantes y públicos en español.

Two performances will take place on Saturday, March 25: at 7:00 p.m. and at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 general admission, and may be purchased at

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224382®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsanintcomedy.brownpapertickets.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door.




