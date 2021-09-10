Teatro Paraguas Presents 4 SHILLINGS SHORT In Concert

Four Shillings Short are coming back to Teatro Paraguas. The Celtic/Folk/World music duo of Aodh Og O'Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, perform Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Recorders, Tinwhistles, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Native American Flutes, Bodhran, Guitar, Ukulele, Doumbek & Darbuka, Spoons, vocals and even a Krumhorn.

Touring in the US & Ireland since 1997, Four Shillings Short are independent folk-artists who perform over 100 concerts a year, have released 13 recordings and live as full time Troubadours traveling from town to town performing at music festivals, theatres & performing arts centers, folk societies, libraries, house concerts and schools.

Aodh Og O'Tuama grew up in a family of poets, musicians and writers. He received his degree in Music from University College Cork, Ireland and received a Fellowship from Stanford University in California in Medieval and Renaissance performance. He plays Tinwhistles, Medieval & Renaissance woodwinds, Recorders, Doumbek (from Morocco), bowed Psaltery, Spoons and sings both in English, Gaelic & French.

Christy Martin grew up in a family of musicians and dancers. From the age of 15, she studied North Indian Sitar for 10 years, studying with Tony Karasek (a student of master Sitarist Ravi Shankar) and Rahul Sariputra (a student of Allaudin Khan). She also plays Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Banjo, Guitar, Bodhran (Irish frame drum), Charango, bowed Psaltery, Ukulele and sings in English, Irish and Sanskrit.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 17. Tickets are $15-10 general admission, and $7 for students and seniors. Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. More information at teatroparaguasnm.org.