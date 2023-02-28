THE DOO WOP PROJECT Returns to Popejoy Hall This April

An iconic form of American music takes center stage as The Doo Wop Project comes to Popejoy Hall for one performance on April 1, 2023, 8:00 pm. In their third appearance at Popejoy, the group traces the evolution of doo-wop from its humble beginnings to the artists who made it famous, and even treats audiences to reinterpretations of today's hits with a doo-wop spin.

The Doo Wop Project features five current and former stars of Broadway's smash hit shows Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical. Together, they bring unparalleled authenticity of sound, vocal excellence, and energetic performance to each song they touch.

Doo-wop can be traced back to barbershop quartet music from the early 20th century. Two Black quartets, The Ink Spots, and The Mills Brothers, added Gospel, Rhythm and Blues, and scat singing influences to barbershop music to create a unique musical style.

The sound took hold as Black teens formed groups and practiced in school gymnasiums, subways stations, and on street corners. The fact that they didn't need instruments to sing this music added to its popularity. Doo-wop grew and solidified, especially in the 1950s, with recording artists like the Crests, Belmonts, and Flamingos. The Doo Wop Project starts their show with songs by these groups and more.

From there, history and the show moves on to the artists who brought doo-wop to the pop music charts, such as Smokey Robinson, The Four Seasons, and The Temptations.

Doo-wop continues to influence popular music and The Doo Wop Project finishes their show with a selection of recent hits performed in the doo-wop style, including songs by artists like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, and Amy Winehouse. Audiences of all ages can find a favorite in this performance of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. The concert showers audiences with the nostalgic sounds of radio hits from the '50s and '60s, while encouraging new generations to discover the golden sounds of doo-wop.

Tickets for The Doo Wop Project are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.