Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces 'Taste Of The Spencer' Fundraiser Set For Next Weekend

A scrumptious surf & turf feast and pours of savory wines takes top billing at the 2022 "Taste of the Spencer" Party & Fundraiser on Saturday, June 18th at 6 p.m. Everyone's invited to this night of tasteful fun in which all Spencer Theater patrons play a part! The freshly plated lobster tail & filet mignon dinner will be served on our cool, hi-tech performance stage in a festive salute to the nonprofit theater's 25 years of performance success. Bravissimo!

After desserts of savory sweets, a fast-paced live auction, guided by Texas State Champ Clay Golden, further adorns the night with offerings of idyllic adventures and luxurious getaways - all distinctive journeys reflecting the worldly spirit of this cultural gem. Know that a challenge match of one-to-one giving for every dollar raised has already been pledged by one keen supporter, encouraging magnality! Raise your paddle and join in the fun, or simply toast those pledging generous support. Just being at the party is a fabulous measure of giving - and we thank you!

The annual "Taste of the Spencer" - the most important fundraiser in the theater's calendar year -truly is a community-wide effort of fundraising magic. Tickets ($125) are available at www.spencertheater.com or call 575.336.4800.

Next up:

• Bob Wills' Texas Playboys Under Direction of Jason Roberts Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). The world-famous Texas Swing band features 10 musicians on fiddles, keyboards & horns: "Faded Love," "I Ain't Got Nobody," "New San Antonio Rose" more! Southern fried chicken buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

• Cody Ray Slaughter's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ($45-$76). The world's foremost Elvis impersonator performs all of Elvis' moves, grooves and songs with spot-on vocals, swagger & costuming. Chicken fajitas & chile rellenos buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

• The Ball Brothers Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ($45-$56). Award-winning southern gospel quartet singing message-driven, praiseworthy melodies with their rhythmic band. Four cheese manicotti & tomato meat sauce buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

• Missoula Children's Theatre's "Red Riding Hood" Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. ($10 for children, $18 adults). Casting call for all children ages 6-17, no experience necessary. Auditions: Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. (Arrive at 8:30). Free weeklong acting workshop culminates in public performance. Information: (575) 336-4800.

• A1A - The Official & Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ($45-$76). Famed Tropical Rock group is the ONLY tribute band endorsed by Buffett: spot-on "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger In Paradise," "Son of a Sailor," and more. Baked Pacific Cod buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

• Pavlo Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). Stunning guitarist & band fusing flamenco, Greek, Latin, Balkan and classical traditions into unique "Mediterranean" sound. Pavlo's rhythmic blends of guitars, bass & percussion create intoxicating original music. Sponsored in part by Scott Northam, CPA, PC. Beef & shrimp kebab buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

• Tony Orlando In Concert Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m. & Sunday, August 7 at 2 p.m. ($76-$79). Pop-Rock music icon, actor, entertainer, 3x AMA winner with a string of #1 mega hits: "Tie A Yellow Ribbon 'Round The Ole Oak Tree," "Knock Three Times," "Candida," more will be joined here with his band of 6. Career highlights include 15 Top 40 hits, 2 Platinum & 3 Gold albums, Congressional Medal of Honor, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, TV variety show. Appearing with band of 6. Buffets ($25): Saturday: Angus beef meatloaf at 6 p.m.; Sunday: chicken & waffles at noon.

•Kathy Mattea Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ($66-$69). 2x Grammy-winning star & her band: "18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses," "Walk the Way the Wind Blows," "The Battle Hymn of Love," and more. Green chile chicken lasagna buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

• Jim Curry's Tribute To The Music Of John Denver Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). Join the acclaimed singer Jim Curry & his band for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. BBQ brisket buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

**Off-Site Event Rainmakers Golf Tourney Tuesday, August 23 at 7 a.m. ($125) - Benefitting Spencer operations & programming.

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Thursday, August 25 & Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ($76-$79). Grammy Hall of Famers, this group of 6 is one of the most iconic country-folk-rock bands in American musical history: "Mr. Bojangles," "Long Hard Road," "Fishin' In The Dark," more. Buffet, Friday only: Chicken fried steak with gravy ($25) at 6 p.m.

• Lonesome Traveler Live In Concert Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). Multi-media production with cast of 6 musicians celebrating the tunes of the folk music era: "Blowin' In The Wind," "Midnight Special," "Puff, The Magic Dragon" ... Crispy fried catfish nuggets buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Summer Season 2022 is sponsored in part by The Hugh Bancroft Jr. Foundation, Eleganté Lodge & Suites, Elevate Hotel at Sierra Blanca Ruidoso, KOBR Channel 8, MTD Media, Walton Stations of New Mexico with additional season support from Ruidoso Ford-Lincoln, R.D. & Joan Dale Hubbard Foundation, Rainmakers Golf & Lifestyle Community, Comcast Spotlight, Burt Broadcasting, Carlsbad Radio, Majestic Communications, Ruidoso.net, and First National Bank of Ruidoso.