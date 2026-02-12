PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT to Introduce Classical Music to Kids at Popejoy

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT will play Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. The live concert experience introduces young audiences to orchestral music through the world of Peppa Pig.

Under license from Hasbro, the interactive production is designed for children ages 18 months and older. The concert features Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, George, and baby sister Evie as they explore the sounds of a live orchestra. Families will hear music from the animated television series, including “The PEPPA PIG Theme” and “The Bing Bong Song,” alongside classical selections such as “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and music from The Nutcracker, as well as works by Beethoven and Mozart. Select children from the audience will also be invited to participate onstage.

“PEPPA PIG has always inspired kids to explore the world with curiosity and joy, and My First Concert brings that same spirit to the stage,” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. “As the show tours the U.S., it will introduce countless children to the thrill of a live orchestra — a joyful first that families can share together.”

The production, which has previously toured Europe, is produced by London-based Fierylight in collaboration with Hasbro. Fierylight has created live family productions since 2006, including multiple Peppa Pig Live shows as well as adaptations of The BFG, The Smartest Giant in Town, Teletubbies, and other children’s properties.

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has aired for 20 years across ten seasons in more than 180 territories. The brand extends beyond television into theme parks, retail, and live entertainment.

Ticket Information

Tickets for PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT range from $29.50 to $67.50 and are available online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the UNM Ticket Offices near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569.