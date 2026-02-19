Albuquerque Little Theatre to Stage Classic Musical ANYTHING GOES in 2026

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Albuquerque Little Theatre invites audiences aboard for a voyage filled with romance, laughter, and toe-tapping tunes in the beloved musical Anything Goes, running March 6 - 22, 2026 at Albuquerque Little Theatre.

Featuring music and lyrics by Cole Porter, Anything Goes is a high-spirited romp packed with mistaken identities, madcap antics, and show-stopping numbers. The musical first premiered on Broadway in 1934 and has since become a golden-age classic, earning multiple Tony Awards in its celebrated revivals.

Set aboard the S.S. American, the story follows charming stowaway Billy Crocker as he chases love across the Atlantic, joined by nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, a colorful cast of passengers, and plenty of comedic chaos. Audiences will be treated to iconic songs including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You're the Top,” and the title number “Anything Goes.”

With dazzling choreography, vibrant costumes, and a talented local cast of 24 performers, Albuquerque Little Theatre's production promises a joyful escape and a reminder that sometimes the best adventures happen when anything goes.

"I'm so excited to be working with this incredible cast that is bringing so much joy to this classic Cole Porter romp," said director Celena Cox.