Umbrella Children's Theatre Will Present THE PIRATES OF NOCHANZE in 2026

Umbrella Children’s Theatre will present THE PIRATES OF NOCHANZE POLLUTE THE PERFECT PARADISE OR TREE LOVERS ATTEMPT TO TOPPLE THE TERRIBLE CANNON, an original production written by UCT students with original music by Melange. Performances will run April 18–26 at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Suite B, Santa Fe.

The production features student actors ranging in age from 5 to 17. The story follows the inhabitants of Enchanted Island as they defend their home from Priscilla the Evil and her pirates, who have turned the island into a cannonball shooting range, leaving pollution in their wake. With only one tree remaining, an island fairy must use her magic to protect the island and restore balance.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

Founded in 1988 as Southwest Children’s Theatre Productions, Umbrella Children’s Theatre has provided tuition-free programming to Northern New Mexico youth for more than three decades.