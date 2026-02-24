THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES to be Presented at Popejoy Hall

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Popejoy Hall and Aquila Theatre will present The Hound of the Baskervilles, a thrilling stage adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic Sherlock Holmes mystery, on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 7:30pm.

This suspenseful and spine-tingling production follows the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his loyal companion Dr. Watson as they unravel the eerie circumstances surrounding the death of Sir Charles Baskerville; a tale steeped in mystery, legend, and rumors of a supernatural hound haunting the fog-covered moors. Aquila Theatre's staging combines dynamic storytelling, sharp wit, and atmospheric tension, creating a performance that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Founded in 1991 and based in New York City, Aquila Theatre has earned national acclaim for bringing classical works vividly to life. Blending innovative staging with deep respect for timeless narratives, the company tours extensively across the United States, performing in 50–60 cities annually. Their repertoire spans Shakespeare, Gothic classics, and modern literary adaptations.

Aquila's adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles takes the form of a “play within a play,” weaving together suspense, comedy, and audience participation to create a fully immersive theatrical experience.