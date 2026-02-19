Larisa Oleynik to Star in POTUS at Santa Fe Playhouse This Spring

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Santa Fe Playhouse will present POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive, by playwright Selina Fillinger, starring Larisa Oleynik (10 Things I Hate About You) and co-directed by Amrita Dhaliwal and Robyn Rikoon.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive will perform on the mainstage from March 19 - April 12, 2026. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 pm.

POTUS is a farce about seven powerful women in the White House who must frantically work to contain a global crisis caused by the President's disastrous PR stunt, which escalates from a scandal into a potentially worldwide catastrophe. As they try to clean up the Commander-in-Chief's mess, they find themselves risking their careers, reputations, and even their lives in a desperate, often absurd attempt to keep the President from sinking the nation.

With Larisa Oleynik as Harriet, Danielle Simone as Jean, Rikki Carroll as Stephanie, Arwyn Vernold as Dusty, Kate Udall as Bernadette, Asiah Thomas-Mandlman as Chris, and Angela Littleton as Margaret, with Zoe Burke as understudy.

Features scenic design by Sandra Lopez, costume design by Joseph "Joey" Blaha, sound design by Saibi Khalsa and Cullen Elliott, lighting design by Carson Decker, props design by David James Garcia, fight direction by Ambrose Ferber, and intimacy design by Zoe Burke. The stage manager is Lara Terrell, with assistant stage manager Lucy Felt.