Popejoy Hall Reveals 2026–2027 Broadway Season - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, & JULIET and More

Popejoy Hall has revealed its 2026–2027 Broadway in New Mexico Series, offering a selection of the Best of Broadway right here in Albuquerque.

The 2026–2027 Popejoy Presents season brings some of Broadway’s biggest Tony Award–winning hits to Popejoy Hall. The season opens with the enchanting and timeless tale, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Highlights include the electrifying new musical & Juliet and the romantic stage adaptation of The Bodyguard, both making their New Mexico debuts. The smash-hit Mamma Mia! returns alongside the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders, and Hamilton makes its highly anticipated return to Albuquerque.

The Roybal-Mack & Cordova, P.C. Broadway in New Mexico Series subscriptions will go on sale first, with season renewals beginning Thursday, February 19, and new subscriptions available in March. Broadway in New Mexico encourages those interested in becoming season ticketholders to join the Priority Waitlist for 26/27 Season Tickets.

Season subscriptions start at $205 for a five-show package or $254 for a six-show package. New for the 2026–2027 season, subscribers may take advantage of an expanded payment plan offering up to seven equal monthly installments. Patrons may choose to pay in full or select the interest-free payment option, with the number of installments determined by the date of renewal.

The renewal deadline is Sunday, March 15, 2026. After renewals conclude, subscribers will receive an email invitation to request upgrades, including changes to seating locations or performance dates and times. Upgraded seating options will be reserved exclusively for renewing subscribers during this process.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

October 14–18, 2026

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in more than 25 years. This enchanting tale features spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes, along with the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score including “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The production reunites members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, director and choreographer Matt West, scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, and lighting designer Natasha Katz.

& Juliet

November 3–8, 2026

Broadway’s most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet chose her own fate. Created by the Emmy®-winning writer of “Schitt’s Creek,” the show features a playlist of pop anthems from Max Martin and collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Confident.”

The Bodyguard

January 21–24, 2027

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical The Bodyguard is back.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is a thrilling romantic musical about former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from a dangerous stalker.

Featuring unforgettable hits including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time,” this electrifying production blends romance, suspense, and chart-topping music.

The Outsiders

February 9–14, 2027

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the story follows Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family as they navigate rivalry, identity, and belonging. With a dynamic original score and powerful storytelling, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, and the enduring belief that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Mamma Mia!

May 18–23, 2027

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads.

Set on a sun-drenched Greek island, Mamma Mia! tells a heartwarming story of love and identity through the timeless hits of ABBA. For more than 25 years, audiences around the world have fallen in love with this ultimate feel-good musical.

Hamilton

August 31–September 12, 2027

Seen by more than 28 million people worldwide, Hamilton tells the unforgettable story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a groundbreaking score blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has won 11 Tony Awards, Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.