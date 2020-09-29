Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico Reschedules HAMILTON and HAIRSPRAY

Originally scheduled to open in Albuquerque on January 17, HAMILTON will now open on August 18, 2021 and run for 24 performances through September 5.

Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico announced the much anticipated Broadway blockbuster, HAMILTON, has postponed its premiere appearance in Popejoy Hall due to continued concerns for the health and safety of patrons, cast, volunteers, staff and crew. Originally scheduled to open in Albuquerque on January 17, HAMILTON will now open on August 18, 2021 and run for 24 performances through September 5.

Current subscribers need do nothing. Since tickets for the new season have not yet been mailed, all tickets issued will have the new dates on them.

"We know that many patrons have been eager to come back to Popejoy, but are concerned about the safety of doing so," said Tom Tkach, Director of Popejoy Hall. "We are glad that we could arrange new dates for HAMILTON, postponing it to a time when we will be better able to keep our audiences, and everyone involved with putting on the show, safe."

Many other shows from Popejoy's 19-20 and 20-21 seasons have also been postponed including Hairspray which will move from April to run October 14 - 17, 2021 and Anastasia now rescheduled for June 10 -13, 2021. A full list of postponements and updated protocols can be found at popejoypresents.com.

Tkach commented, "We never could have imagined in March the extent that COVID-19 would disrupt live events. As we get closer to showtime again, we will share details of the health and safety protocols put in place for our patrons and teams."

The Popejoy Hall team released a statement to their patrons in an email yesterday, September 28:

"Prior to your return to Popejoy Hall, we will share our current health and safety protocols designed to create a comfortable environment for our patrons. These protocols will be developed based on local, state, and federal guidelines, and best industry practices.

Popejoy Hall staff will review and refine these protocols regularly and always with the health and wellness of our patrons, cast, crew, staff and volunteers in mind.

Thank you for your patience and continued support and we look forward to seeing you at the theater!"

Updated Performance Schedule of All Rescheduled Shows

Capitol Steps - Sunday, February 28, 2021

Canadian Brass - Friday, April 16, 2021

Broadway Princess Party - Sunday, May 2, 2021

Mariachi Christmas (now A Mariachi Mother's Day) - Sunday, May 9, 2021

The Righteous Brothers - Sunday, May 23, 2021

The Temptations - Sunday, June 6, 2021

Anastasia - June 10 - 13, 2021

Come From Away - July 21 - 25, 2021

Killer Queen - Saturday, September 25, 2021

HAMILTON - August 18 - September 5, 2021

Hairspray - October 14 - 17, 2021

Events Postponed Until 2021-2022 Season, Dates TBA

ABT Studio Company

Ailey II

Danú

Christmas with the 5 Browns

Cirque Mechanics

Drum Tao

Macbeth

The TEN Tenors

Canceled Events

The Cher Show

National Dance Company of Siberia

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

For updated information on all of Popejoy Presents performances, please visit popejoypresents.com or go directly to the COVID-19 webpage.

