Photos: TRANSLATIONS at West End Productions

West End Productions' Translations, a play by Brian Friel, opened last week in Albuquerque.

It is running at the North Fourth Arts Theater through November 23, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Directed by Joe Feldman, the play explores the cultural and linguistic tensions in 19th-century Ireland, as a group of Irish villagers grapple with the arrival of British soldiers and the imposition of English names and language on their landscape.

See photos from the production below:

Photo credit: Howen Photography



