Photos: DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY at Santa Fe Playhouse

Check out new production photos of Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy at Santa Fe Playhouse. Kate Hamill’s new adaptation of Dracula reimagines the Gothic classic as a darkly comic, gender-bending exploration of power, desire, and the nature of predators. The play turns the familiar vampire myth on its head in what Hamill has called a “feminist revenge fantasy.”

Directed by Anna Hogan, the production brings Hamill’s signature wit and postmodern theatricality to the Santa Fe Playhouse stage, driving a stake through the heart of toxic masculinity while offering a sharp, unsettling look at who the real monsters are.

Performances continue through November 9 at the Santa Fe Playhouse.



Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy

Hazel King, Ella Raymont, Mo Beatty and Breshaun-Birene Joyner

Mo Beatty, Hazel King, Chloe Carson, Geoffrey Pomeroy and Ella Raymont

Hazel King and Jay Hobson

Mo Beatty, Chloe Carson, Geoffrey Pomeroy and Ella Raymont

Marc Sinewy, Breshaun-Birene Joyner and Hazel King

Ella Raymont, Mo Beatty and Jay Hobson

