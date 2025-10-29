Photos: DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY at Santa Fe Playhouse

Now playing at the Santa Fe Playhouse through November 9.
Check out new production photos of Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy at Santa Fe Playhouse. Kate Hamill’s new adaptation of Dracula reimagines the Gothic classic as a darkly comic, gender-bending exploration of power, desire, and the nature of predators. The play turns the familiar vampire myth on its head in what Hamill has called a “feminist revenge fantasy.”
Directed by Anna Hogan, the production brings Hamill’s signature wit and postmodern theatricality to the Santa Fe Playhouse stage, driving a stake through the heart of toxic masculinity while offering a sharp, unsettling look at who the real monsters are.
Performances continue through November 9 at the Santa Fe Playhouse.
Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy
Hazel King, Ella Raymont, Mo Beatty and Breshaun-Birene Joyner
Mo Beatty, Hazel King, Chloe Carson, Geoffrey Pomeroy and Ella Raymont
Hazel King and Jay Hobson
Mo Beatty, Chloe Carson, Geoffrey Pomeroy and Ella Raymont
Marc Sinewy, Breshaun-Birene Joyner and Hazel King
Ella Raymont, Mo Beatty and Jay Hobson
