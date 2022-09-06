PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Premieres At Popejoy Hall, October 23

Jane Austen's celebrated novel Pride and Prejudice comes to Popejoy Hall for one performance Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:00pm.

The production, adapted and performed by the ever-inventive Aquila Theatre, follows Austen's story about the five Bennet daughters' need to marry so the estate owned by their father can pass to a son-in-law, since women were not allowed to own property. Should they fail to find suitable husbands, the women and their mother would be doomed to poverty.

Published in 1813, Austen's romantic comedy, Pride and Prejudice, has stood the test of time. As the Bennet sisters try to navigate their way toward love and marriage, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system, and puts the thoughts and feelings of its women front and center. Given its unforgettable characters, Aquila Theatre promises a revelatory production of this sharp social satire filled with wit, romance, and lots of dancing.

Pride and Prejudice deals with the domestic affairs of the English landed gentry, as do many of Austen's novels. It follows the form of a novel of manners, a genre that emerged in the late 18th century, but Austen uses the form to satirize the customs and conventions of her day, especially those that supported male superiority.

Austen herself could not claim ownership of her own novels when they were published. Each was published anonymously. She was paid a flat fee for her manuscripts and the publisher made whatever money was gained by the sale of the books, earning more from them than Austen herself. Even as she wrote them, she had to stow away her manuscripts in case someone entered the room where she worked, since writing novels was deemed to be a less than feminine pursuit.

Aquila Theatre takes as its mission the creation of "innovative interpretations of the classics for today's audiences. By diversifying the classics and expanding the canon, Aquila seeks to enhance the plurality of our perspectives," according to their website.

Aquila Theatre is one of the foremost producers of classical theatre in the United States and has been bringing audiences world-class actors, captivating designs, innovative adaptations, and impactful direction since 1991. Aquila Theatre also provides extensive educational offerings and is an award-winning leader in the field of public arts and humanities programming.

Founded in London by Peter Meineck in 1991, the company moved to the United States in 1994, building an extensive international touring circuit while becoming an established part of the New York City theater scene. Aquila tours to as many as 60 American cities per year with a program of two plays, workshops, and educational programming, and has been under the Artistic Directorship of Desiree Sanchez since 2012. Aquila has performed at the White House, for the U.S Supreme Court, and for the National Council on the Arts. Aquila was also recently invited by Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform at the U.S. Capitol in support of the National Endowment for the Humanities for its groundbreaking theatre and humanities program The Warrior Chorus.

Tickets for Pride and Prejudice are $65, $54, $39, and $25 and may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.