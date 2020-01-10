New Ticket Prices Have Been Announced for HUMMINGBIRD at Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas presents HUMMINGBIRD, an original play by Alix Hudson. Hummingbird, written by Alix Hudson and directed by Malcom Morgan, takes place in an unspecified first-world country. Nadia (Iza Konings) and Miriam (Christine Armenion) are best friends and seniors in high school; Sam (Devin Zamora) is Nadia's big brother and works at a local factory. Nadia and Miriam are excited about early acceptance into university and the spring dance, and Nadia is vying for salutatorian of her class. After Nadia and Sam's parents are deported for being undocumented immigrants, however, Nadia falls into a coma-like state.

This is the so-called "Apathy Syndrome" that's plaguing some of the children of the nation's refugees. After her return from the hospital, Sam and Miriam become Nadia's caretakers. Trying to use Nadia's sickness as grounds for their parents' reentry while also debating her autonomy and possible motives, Sam and Miriam navigate their changed lives and relationships with Nadia. Memories, as well as Nadia's dream-like monologues about hummingbirds, are woven throughout.

Hummingbird has its world premiere run February 6-23 at Teatro Paraguas. Shows are at 7:30pm Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2pm on Sundays. Its cost is $20 general admission (all categories); $12 (limited income under $20,000/yr), $5.00 students with ID.

WHAT:

HUMMINGBIRD, an original work by Alix Hudson about young adults grappling with their parents' deportation

WHEN:

February 6 - 23, 2020 Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:00 pm

WHERE:

Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS:

$20 general admission; $12.00 limited income; $5.00 students with ID

SPECIAL PRICES:

$10 first Thursday preview; $25.00 first Saturday GALA

RESERVATIONS:

505-424-1601 or get tickets online at https://TPHummingbird.brownpapertickets.com

INFO: teatroparaguas.org





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You