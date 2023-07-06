Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA

The production runs for 11 performances through August 26. 

By: Jul. 06, 2023

The Santa Fe Opera has announced that soprano Leah Hawkins will sing all remaining performances of Tosca, which opened the 2023 Season on June 30 and runs for 11 performances through August 26. This comes as a result of the withdrawal of Angel Blue, who was most recently scheduled for four performances: July 14, 21, August 1 and 7. Blue has stepped down owing to an unexpected family emergency and has also withdrawn from all other upcoming engagements in the month of July.

Writes Ms. Blue, “I am deeply saddened to confirm that, due to an unexpected family emergency, I will be canceling all of my professional engagements in the month of July and therefore will be unable to sing the role of Tosca at Santa Fe Opera. I am heartbroken not to be performing this season, as Santa Fe Opera is truly a highlight for any opera singer, but I am confident that the audiences on those nights will be astonished by Leah Hawkins’ phenomenal talent and brilliant interpretation of the title character. I would like to extend my heartfelt apologies for the sudden change, as I know that I would not be the Tosca that Santa Fe Opera deserves while managing this personal matter. Thank you for your understanding.” The Santa Fe Opera wishes Angel Blue and her family well during this difficult time.

On June 30 rising soprano Leah Hawkins made her Santa Fe Opera debut in the titular role.




