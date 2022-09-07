Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Macker Poetry Reading and Book Launch Announced At Teatro Paraguas

Macker has published 14 full-length books and chapbooks of poetry, 2 audio recordings, an anthology of fiction and essays, and several broadsides over 35 years.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Award-winning poet and playwright John Macker will read from his recent chapbook of poems, Belated Mornings on Sunday, Sept. 25th, 5 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.

John Macker grew up in Colorado and has lived in northern New Mexico for 25 years. He has published 14 full-length books and chapbooks of poetry, 2 audio recordings, an anthology of fiction and essays, and several broadsides over 35 years. His most recent are Belated Mornings, Atlas of Wolves, The Blues Drink Your Dreams Away, Selected Poems 1983-2018, (a 2019 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards finalist), and Desert Threnody, essays and short fiction, (winner of the 2021 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards fiction anthology prize). For several years, he was a contributor to Albuquerque's Malpais Review. His one-act play, "Coyote Acid" was produced by Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe in early 2022. He has just completed a trilogy of one-acts entitled "The Black Range." He lives in Santa Fe with his wife Annie and two dogs.

In this short, focused book of poems, Macker elegizes poet elders, explores bad politics on the solstice, celebrates books, Colorado's San Luis Valley, the butterflies of Whitman's beard and places his poetic practice firmly in the notion that every morning is unabashedly unique and should belong to "the gentle hours."

Admission is free. For info, please call 505-424-1601 or teatroparaguasnm.org.


