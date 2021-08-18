Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ISC Presents PIVOTAL RELATIONSHIPS IN SHAKESPEARE: MACBETH AND LADY MACBETH

Participants include Patrick Briggs, Mairi Chanel, Ariana Karp, Kelly Kiernan,  Antonio  Miniño, Alex Reid, and David Stallings. 

Aug. 18, 2021  
ISC Presents PIVOTAL RELATIONSHIPS IN SHAKESPEARE: MACBETH AND LADY MACBETH

The International Shakespeare Center presents Pivotal Relationships in Shakespeare: Macbeth and Lady Macbeth; a close examination, discussion and demonstration about the intricacies of the central relationship in the Scottish play with a diverse group of actors and directors who have examined the relationship in production.

Participants include Patrick Briggs, Mairi Chanel, Ariana Karp, Kelly Kiernan, Antonio Miniño, Alex Reid, and David Stallings.

August 31 at 7:30 pm at the International Shakespeare CENTER • 3209A Calle Marie, Santa Fe, NM. Tickets $10.


