Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMILTON On Sale Now At Popejoy Hall; Performances Begin This May

Performances begin in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 9 and run through Sunday, May 28.

Apr. 11, 2023  
HAMILTON On Sale Now At Popejoy Hall; Performances Begin This May

Single tickets for HAMILTON, part of the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico series, are still available. For pricing and best availability of seats visit popejoypresents.com/Hamilton. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Performances begin in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 9 and run through Sunday, May 28.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Albuquerque engagement should be made through unmtickets.com or popejoypresents.com.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com,




Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse
Santa Fe Playhouse has announced the addition of a Friday matinee performance on Friday, April 14, at 11 am, to their presentation of Alex and Olmsted's show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK Photo
Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK
State Street Ballet's original dance production of 'The Jungle Book' has dazzled audiences across America with the power of great storytelling. In this original dance adaptation of author Rudyard Kipling's 1894 literary classic some of life's greatest moral lessons are shared with dynamic new twists! Eye-popping athleticism, lavish sets, costumes, and a gorgeous musical score reinvigorate the exceptional tale for patrons of all ages and every stripe.
Umbrella Childrens Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDNT DO IT! Photo
Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!
Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Katie Thomas, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff). Our student actors range in age from 7 to 12 years old.
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain Photo
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain
Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo is joining with Teatro Paraguas artistic director Argos MacCallum to present a flamenco concert interwoven with selected love poems from MacCallum's recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain.

More Hot Stories For You


Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe PlayhousePerformances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse
April 7, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse has announced the addition of a Friday matinee performance on Friday, April 14, at 11 am, to their presentation of Alex and Olmsted's show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOKSpencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK
April 5, 2023

State Street Ballet's original dance production of 'The Jungle Book' has dazzled audiences across America with the power of great storytelling. In this original dance adaptation of author Rudyard Kipling's 1894 literary classic some of life's greatest moral lessons are shared with dynamic new twists! Eye-popping athleticism, lavish sets, costumes, and a gorgeous musical score reinvigorate the exceptional tale for patrons of all ages and every stripe.
Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!
March 29, 2023

Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Katie Thomas, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff). Our student actors range in age from 7 to 12 years old.
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman MountainCompania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain
March 22, 2023

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo is joining with Teatro Paraguas artistic director Argos MacCallum to present a flamenco concert interwoven with selected love poems from MacCallum's recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain.
Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro ParaguasFlamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas
March 22, 2023

One of the most accomplished and captivating flamenco guitarists in the world, Jose Valle Fajardo “Chuscales” grew up in a traditional gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Antequera, Spain.
share