BWW Feature: Theatre Santa Fe to Present Virtual Theatre Walk

Theatre Santa Fe's annual Theatre Walk, which brought thespians and hundreds of theatre fans from all walks of life -- and even parts of northern New Mexico -- together, featured performances from dozens of local companies running concurrently over the course of one afternoon.

Before COVID-19, the event occurred in theatre spaces, businesses-and-shops-converted-into-venues, and even tents near the Siler Arts District in Santa Fe. It was, of course, postponed due to the pandemic in 2020, but it was just announced today that 2021's Theatre Walk will premiere virtually at www.theatresantafe.org on April 16th at 7 PM Mountain Time.

Per TSF -- "Theatre Santa Fe's subscribing companies have prepared short videos to entertain, with dramatic content, promos of new spaces and works in progress, and nostalgic looks at what they have created in the past. It's a smorgasbord of offerings to enjoy."

Despite the hardships posed over the last year, the performing arts are alive and well in Santa Fe -- tune in on the 16th to see for yourself!

Founded as a way to celebrate theater in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, Theatre Santa Fe brings together the best of the City Different's live performance companies. These include theatre venues, theatre companies, and theatre people and places: the Adobe Rose Theatre Productions, the International Shakespeare Center, Ironweed Productions, New Mexico Actors Lab, Santa Fe Classic Theater, Santa Fe Playhouse, Teatro Paraguas, Theater Grottesco, and many others.

Artistic Director Nicholas Ballas and Managing Director Dr. Robert Benedetti of New Mexico Actors Lab