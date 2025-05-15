BLOOMSDAY Enters Final Weekend At Black Box Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last weekend of performances of Bloomsday, a lyrical and time-travelling romantic play by Steven Dietz directed by NSTC’s Artistic Director, Ceil Herman about what-ifs.

Robert (Ed Montes) has returned to Dublin to find the love of his life (Karen Buerdsell) who he fell in love with after having spent one single day together 35 years ago But nothing is straight-forward in this play. Both his younger self, Robbie (Atticus Starrit) as well as the young woman Caithleen (Autry Rebecca) from his past are present and conversing with their older selves. Questions arise immediately. Do these characters know the future? Can the future be altered?

Bloomsday runs through Sunday, May 18 at the Black Box Theatre, 430 N. Main Street in Las Cruces. Peter Herman is Light and Scenic Designer, Autumn Gieb and Karen Buerdsell are the Costume Designers, Autumn Gieb is Stage Manager and Board Operator, and Sarah Marshall is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Remaining Performances are Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 pm, Friday May 16 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 17, at 8:00 pm and a final Sunday matinee at 2:30 pm on May 18.

Tickets are $18.00 regular admission, $15.00 students and seniors over 65, and all seats on Thursday are $12.00. Reservations (575) 523-1223 or online at nostrings.booktix.com

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 16% Vote Now!